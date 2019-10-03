Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for illegal possession of dagga and unregistered medicine worth over $700.

Elvis Dube (20) of Makokoba suburb had 311 grammes of dagga and 18 x100 millilitres of Adco-Salterpyn syrup.

Dube pleaded guilty to possession of dagga and unregistered medicine charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu.

The magistrate sentenced him to 10 months in prison for the first account and suspended four months for five years on condition that Dube does not commit a similar offence within that period.

“The remaining six months have been suspended on condition that accused person performs 210 hours of community service at McKeurtan Primary School. The community service begins on October 2,” she said.

The magistrate fined Dube $300 for the second count which he should pay before October 20 or face three months in prison.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on September 25 this year at around 10 AM, police officers received information that Dube was in possession of drugs.

“The police proceeded to the accused person’s house in Makokoba where they recovered two sachets of dagga and a plastic bag with loose dagga,” he said.

Further searches were made and 18 x100 millilitres of Adco-Salterpyn syrup was recovered.

Dube failed to account for the drugs leading to his arrest. — @zinyuke98.