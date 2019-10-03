Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE’s latest export to the English Premier League, Marvelous Nakamba’s fairytale rise in Europe was prophesied by Bulawayo based Prophet Blessing Chiza of Eagle life Assembly five years ago.

In a video footage posted on Prophet Chiza’s official Facebook page (Dr Prophet B S Chiza), the Eagle Life Assembly leader is seen making the prophecy on 25 May, 2014 holding Nakamba’s football jersey before praying for the player while laying his hands on the then Nancy FC player.

“You are going to other big teams in Europe, from Nancy I see you rising, God is going to take you. If this does not happen, people will not know God. It has to happen according or against their imagination. Young man, you shall be very rich. He (Nakamba) now believes in the anointing of God,” Prophet Chiza is heard saying.

He then goes on to pray for Nakamba in which he says Zimbabwe’s football shall rise not because of traditional beliefs or juju but due to the power of God.

In that year Nakamba joined Dutch side Vittesse, making 69 appearances before packing his bags for Belgium to join Clube Brugge where he made 49 appearances and this year became the fourth Zimbabwean player to turn out for an EPL side, signing for Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has hailed Nakamba and feels he is close to pushing the same levels as brilliant teammate John McGinn, according to a report carried by The Boot Room (TBR).

McGinn, 24, has been the outstanding individual at the Midlands club following the return to the top-flight and he’s already weighed in with three league goals.

The Scotland international is setting the bar for the rest of his teammates and continues to go from strength to strength.

Nakamba has now managed to break into the starting eleven.

The defensive midfielder has played every minute of the last three consecutive league matches, including the 2-2 draw with Burnley at the weekend.

Smith feels he was excellent last Saturday at home to Burnley and delivered an exciting verdict.

“There are people who are starting to catch him (McGinn) up as well. I thought Nakamba was very good [against Burnley], only his third start. First-half he was pushing John McGinn,” Smith said, as quoted by the club’s official Youtube account.

TBR’s View:

Nakamba looks like he could be a mainstay in the team moving forward and is forming a decent midfield trio, with McGinn and captain Jack Grealish playing just in front of him.

Smith has managed to fit a solid combination in the centre of the park and defensively there can’t be too many complaints.

They do need to try be more efficient in attack though and there are issues in the centre-forward position right now.

Nakamba certainly appears to be one of the picks from the club’s new summer additions and has a great athleticism that suits English football.

The 25-year-old will only get better as he adjusts to his surroundings and he could have a busy job putting out fires against a dangerous attacking Norwich side on Saturday.