A 14-year-old girl from Kazakhstan lost her life for doing something a lot of you might be doing every single night without even realizing. She played some music just like everyone else, plugged her smartphone into the charger, and kept the phone on her pillow. The next morning, she was found dead as her smartphone had exploded.

According to forensic experts, the smartphone had overheated and the battery explode which took her life with it. The paramedics arrived at the location were helpless since it was too late to rescue her from the burns.

The brand of the smartphone she had been using was not disclosed to the public. Fake accessories such as chargers and batteries are usually attributed to battery explosions. But there is no information if she had been using the official charger and battery that came with the device or not.

However, this is a wake-up call for everyone who keeps smartphones beside them during sleep. Even if you keep it near the bed, make sure it is not plugged into the charger or a power bank to avoid this sort of incident.

Image credit: PaceTechnical