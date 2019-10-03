Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

TSHOLOTSHO High School will represent Matabeleland North province at the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash), Proton Bakeries Under-20 boys’ soccer finals set for Marondera High School in Mashonaland East tomorrow.

Coached by Biggie Faya, Tsholotsho High won all their matches from the group stages to set up a final date with old time rivals Mosi oa Tunya High School from the resort town of Victoria Falls.

The provincial finals were held at Fatima High School in Lupane district and nine schools from the province were grouped into three pools of three.

Tsholotsho were in Pool C together with Nhlanhla from Lupane district and defending champions Gloag High School from Umguza.

“We played Nhlanhla in our first match and won 1-0 through a Salimon Muyambo goal and in our second match we played and beat Gloag 2-1 with Sibusiso Moyo scoring a brace,” said coach Faya.

The results saw them proceeding to the semifinals to face hosts Fatima High School, themselves having beaten Mateme from Lupane 2,0 while drawing 0-0 with David Livingstone High School.

The hosts were no match for the marauding Tsholotsho boys who won 3-1 courtesy of goals from Caleb Tshuma, Muyambo and captain Pressure Ndlovu to storm into the final against Mosi oa Tunya.

In their group games, Mosi oa Tunya lost to Masibita of Bubi district 2-1, clobbered Somvubu 5-1 to emerge as runners up and proceed as the best second placed runners up, a position that saw them setting a date against Masibita in the semis.

The match ended 0-0 and had to be decided via penalty shootouts, won 3-1 by the Victoria Falls based team.

“The final was a dream come true for us as we wanted to exact some sort of revenge on Mosi oa Tunya who had beaten us in another tournament early this year.

“Five minutes into the match we stormed into the lead through Mbalenhle Ndlovu and the scoreline stayed like that until the final whistle,” said Faya.

The coach said they were now looking forward to leaving a lasting mark in the national finals tomorrow.

“We are ready for the finals and the boys are so excited and belief is high that we will leave a lasting mark,” said Faya.

The annual tournament, sponsored by the confectionery company, was iced last year due to the outbreak of cholera.