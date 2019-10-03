Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

ZIFA are in talks with two countries for a possible friendly in the next Fifa international week as they prepare for both the Chan final qualifier and the start of the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers next year.

Probably eager to avoid a similar situation that met the national team in the build up to the preliminary World Cup qualifier against football minnows Somalia that saw the Warriors literally meeting in their hotel to fulfil the first leg in Djibouti without even conducting a training session, Zifa have engaged two possible opponents for the next window on October 7-15.

“We are awaiting response from the two nations whom we have engaged for a possible friendly match in the next international window. Until we get confirmation, I am not in a position to reveal the identity of the countries that we have written to at the moment,” said Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.

However, it is believed the football mother-body is courting neighbours South Africa and Tanzania.

There are only two international window periods before the World Cup qualifiers get underway in March next year, the second in November and if Zifa fails to secure a friendly match in the first window this month, they then have to frantically secure one next month.

The final Chan qualifier against Lesotho is set for October 22 in Maseru but is only for players plying their trade in the various Zimbabwean domestic leagues.

Carrying a 3 – 1 first leg win, the local band of Warriors, under caretaker coach Joey Antipas, will be fancying their chances to go through to the finals that will be held in Cameroon between January and February next year.