Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso who is riding high with his collaborative effort with Freeman – Ngaibake – will be returning to Kwekwe for a show slated for Gulez Gardens tomorrow.

Baba Shero who earned himself the name Bae Macheso after dazzling women with his outfit on the Ngaibake music video will be reuniting with Kwekwe fans after performing there in June this year where he drew a full house.

Nothing short of a thriller is expected at the venue that has become one of his favourite hunting grounds.

Paradzai Messi and his Njerama Boys outfit are expected to share the stage with Macheso.

In an interview, Macheso promised fireworks at the show dubbed ‘Ngaibake gig’.

“The last time we were in Kwekwe, it was winter and now we’re in summer so we’re going to light up the city. This is why we themed the show ‘Ngaibake’ because we want to light it up as usual.

“Also, we have a new single which we want people in Kwekwe to sample first,” said the upbeat Baba Shero.

He said, by dragging Messi along, he was fulfilling his wish of promoting up-and-coming, rather, reviving subdued and forgotten artistes.

Show organiser, Yellow Malewa said everything was set for the show.

“We’re more than ready to host one of the best sungura artistes in Africa. We’re therefore calling on show lovers to come in their numbers as they’ll be in for good a treat,” Malewa said.