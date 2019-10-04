Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

CONFUCIUS, the great Chinese thinker and social philosopher who died in 479 BC once said, “Our greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall.”

There cannot be a better way of describing Highlanders’ situation this season where they were, and still could be, fighting relegation for the better part of the year.

Glory for Highlanders is never falling but must be in rising every time they have fallen and results of their last three outings show a giant that is on the rise. They have three wins in all competitions in the last three outings.

Amahlolanyama have managed to score six goals while conceding just one in the games under review and have known no defeat in the last six matches.

That their season started off badly and continued to deteriorate steadily, from the field up to the boardroom, with each passing weekend is no secret.

However, perhaps getting a leaf from some famous quotes by an American industrialist Henry Ford who said, “Don’t find fault, find a remedy; anybody can complain,” Highlanders seem to have found remedies to their problems in the boardroom and indeed on the field of play.

The suspended members of the executive, vice chairman Modern Ngwenya and secretary general Israel Moyo are now back in the structures while a new sheriff is in the dressing room, Dutch national Hendrik Pieter de Jongh.

While some schools of thought argue that the Dutch national’s philosophy is yet to be enshrined in the players, the fact remains that he is the man driving the bus now and the last two results will be attributed to him now and in future.

Tomorrow, the black and white ‘risen’ machine invades the capital for a battle with relegation threatened Herentals at the National Sports Stadium aware that their new found form cannot be stopped by The Students, a team that embarrassed them at Barbourfields Stadium in the first leg.

“Herentals will not be an easy team but we will try and navigate through,” de Jongh told the media after their 2-0 win over Chicken Inn on Wednesday.

A win for Highlanders will see them storming into the top eight bracket for the first time this season although that will depend on the other teams’ results.

With de Jongh having expressed his admiration of Adrian Silla’s play last Wednesday, the Bulawayo giants are likely going to start tomorrow’s game with the same team as after the introduction of Silla in the 36th minute.

“I want players who are hard, we are men for goodness sake. I was impressed with Silla also our defender Peter Muduhwa’s hardness. That’s what I want from my team, I want that power, not to be lazy. We must be offensive,” said de Jongh, nicknamed Hlabangana.