Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

VETERAN songstress Busi Ncube of the 90s True Love hit has been roped in for a concert to help raise funds to repair the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo.

The concert will be held tonight at the gallery with entry being a donation of either cash or kind.

When he took over the reins at the gallery earlier this year, NGZ regional director Butholezwe Nyathi expressed concern over the state of the building saying it needed urgent repairs.

Since then, he has invited various government officials and businesspeople, most recently the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, for a tour of the gallery.

But after realising that he needed to put in the work, Nyathi said they decided to rope in Busi, who is based in Norway, and called on the people of Bulawayo to assist.

The gallery building has cracks which need to be filled and it also needs to be repainted.

“As a gallery, we have what we call a diaspora engagement programme where we’re calling on all sons and daughters of the city to partner with us in our quest to refurbish Douslin House (home of the gallery) which is a historic building in urgent need of refurbishment,” said Nyathi.

“The building is 118 years old, so there’s urgent need for structural intervention in terms of repairment of the leaking roof, damaged sections of the ceiling, filling of cracked walls and painting of the whole gallery.”

Nyathi said he was happy that Busi was coming all the way from Norway to perform to raise awareness and urged music lovers to come in their numbers.

“We’re happy that Busi Ncube has come to support us in this quest through this benefit concert where we hope the people of Bulawayo will turn out in their hundreds and make donations.

“If we are proud of the gallery and its role in the creative value chain, then this is the time to demonstrate our commitment to the institution,” he said.

After the show tonight, Nyathi said they would engage the private sector.