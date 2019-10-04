Geraldine Zaranyika Herald Reporter

Fired Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who is facing corruption allegations involving US$95 million, was back in court yesterday for her routine remand.

Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye deferred the matter to November 18.

Mupfumira was represented by Mr Charles Chinyama.

She is facing seven counts of criminal abuse of office after allegedly forcing the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) into dodgy investment deals leading to a prejudice of over US$95 million during the time she was Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister.

Mupfumira, who was in custody for almost two months, was granted $5 000 bail by High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga last week, coupled with stringent conditions.

Justice Tsanga ordered Mupfumira to surrender her two passports or any other travel documents and title deeds of house number 51 Fairway, Mt Pleasant.

She is to report twice a week at Avondale Police Station, not to interfere with State witnesses and to continue residing at her Mt Pleasant home.

Prosecutor Mrs Sharon Fero told the court that: “the docket in respect of the first four counts is complete and it will be submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority”.