Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE 100-Day Cycle programme has proved to be an excellent approach in improving Government’s performance and ensuring that all departments are fully equipped to develop and attain Vision 2030, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo, said yesterday.

Speaking after touring the Tshabalala Sanctuary community curio shop project in Matobo District, Matabeleland South, Dr Gumbo said the project has been a success through the 100-Day Cycle programme.

The curio shop is being managed by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

“Project implementation under the 100- Day Cycle programme has proven to be an excellent approach for improving Government performance. This is especially so under the prevailing environment which is characterised by limited resources.

“Applying the 100-Day Cycle approach ensures that all the tiers of Government are fully equipped to meet the development challenges as we strive to attain Vision 2030 and to achieve national priority goals as stipulated in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP),” said Dr Gumbo.

He said the community-based tourism project had been on the 100 Day Cycle priority projects for the last three cycles.

“This project demonstrates the usefulness of the 100-Day Cycle programme in breaking down large projects into phases or milestones that can be completed in 100 days.

“The project is in line with the thrust and commitment of the New Dispensation to economically and socially empower its citizens,” said Dr Gumbo.

He added that the community curio shop project was significant in empowering local communities, improving biodiversity conservation and the livelihoods of citizens through community-based tourism.

Dr Gumbo said empowerment of citizens was one of the key success factors whose impact should be realised by 2030.

“Personnel from the Monitoring Department in my office, in collaboration with the office of the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs, Cde Abednico Ncube and other State entities, will continue to monitor projects and track performance to ensure responsible reporting by all ministries.

“The Government is serious about the 100- Day Cycle programme and moving the country in tandem with the aspirations of Vision 2030. Citizens now demand visible results that positively impact on their livelihoods,” said Dr Gumbo.

He said it was therefore the responsibility of the Government to make sure that it makes the best use of the available resources for a better Zimbabwe.

Cde Ncube said the community surrounding Tshabalala Sanctuary was excited to be part of the wider conservation and socio-economic development taking place in the area.

He said the establishment of the community curio shop resonated well with the Government’s devolution agenda.

“This project was designed to project Tshabalala Sanctuary as an integral part of the development framework. It seeks to promote participation of local communities in wildlife management and biodiversity conservation activities.

“Experience suggests that exclusion of local communities from projects results in lack of support, poaching and habitat destruction with no one benefiting,” said Cde Ncube.

He challenged other players in Matabeleland South province to partner ZimParks and the local community to come up with interventions not only to support this particular project but to develop other initiatives for the benefit of the local people.

Tshabalala Sanctuary falls under a category of protected areas with the aim of affording special protection to all animals or particular species for the enjoyment and benefit of the public.

The sanctuary boasts of wildlife species such as Zebra, Giraffe, Kudu, Impala, Warthog and common duiker.

Notable varieties of birds found include the Tawny Eagle, Kori, Bustard, Red-crested Korhaan, Secretary Bird, Chestnut-backed Sparrow and the Purple roller.

A lion enclosure has also been established at the sanctuary to diversify tourism products.

The lion enclosure, which has a capacity of seven lions, has three, with plans underway to bring two more to be housed at the sanctuary.

Dr Gumbo was joined by Primary and Secondary Deputy Minister and Matobo North legislator Cde Edgar Moyo, Matabeleland South Provincial Development Co-ordinator Ms Sthandiwe Ncube, District Development Co-ordinators from the province, traditional leaders and community members during the tour. — @pamelashumba1