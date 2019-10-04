Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) will tomorrow hold its pre-season tournament at Khanyisile Sports Centre and Eveline High School ahead of the start of the new season on October 12.

BBA’s newly appointed secretary general, Francis Dube said while the pre-season contest will see male and female Bulawayo club affiliates taking part, it will also see Falcons and Warriors from Gweru joining the action.

Teams set to take to the court include Lakers, Southern Mavericks, National University of Science and Technology, Lupane State University, Highlanders, Giants, Ostrich, City Knights and Oilers. Some have both men and women’s teams.

Last month the BBA appointed a new executive that will serve up to 2021.

The new BBA executive is made up of seven members with veteran Ernie Nobel coming in as the president, Dube is the new secretary-general, Geraldin Chibonda (competitions manager), Sinda Mono (technical) and Admire Masirirambi is the treasurer.

Pretty Tinarwo will handle the women and the youths while Bulelo Mangoma is in charge of athletes’ commission.

The new executive is also considering enlisting academies into its league programme for the season as well as spreading the game to the western suburbs of the city. – @innocentskizoe.