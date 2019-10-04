The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!

Earlier this week we talked about WhatsApp ending support on Apple devices running iOS 8 and older versions. So I’ve decided to list all Apple devices that run on iOS 8 or partially run on iOS 8 which you won’t be able to chat on WhatsApp with.

The list below includes Apple gadgets that work in Zimbabwe and many others that don’t. If you are not certain what model your Apple gadget is, you can check the Model Number which you can find on the back of your gadget.

Apple Device Model

iPad 2 (Wi-Fi Only)- A1395 iPad 2 (Wi-Fi/GSM) – A1396 iPad 2 (Wi-Fi/CDMA) – A1397 iPad 2 (Wi-Fi Only) – A1395 iPad 3rd Gen (Wi-Fi Only) – A1416 iPad 3rd Gen (Wi-Fi/Cellular AT&T) – A1430 iPad 3rd Gen (Wi-Fi/Cellular Verizon) – A1403 iPad 4th Gen (Wi-Fi Only) – A1458 iPad 4th Gen (Wi-Fi/AT&T) – A1459 iPad 4th Gen (Wi-Fi/Verizon & Sprint) – A1460 iPad Air (Wi-Fi Only) – A1 l474 iPad Air (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1475 iPad Air 2 (Wi-Fi Only) – A1566 iPad Air 2 (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1567 iPad mini (Wi-Fi Only) – A1432 iPad mini (Wi-Fi/AT&T) – A1454 iPad mini (Wi-Fi/Verizon & Sprint) – A 1455 iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi Only) – A1489 iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1490 iPad mini 2 (China) – A1491 iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi Only) – A1599 iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi/Cellular) – A1600 iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi/Cellular, China) – A1601 iPhone 4S/4s – A1387 iPhone 4S/4s (GSM China/WAPI) – A1431 iPhone 5 (GSM) – A1428 iPhone 5 (CDMA) – A1429 iPhone 5 (GSM/Intl) – A1429 iPhone 5 (CDMA China) – A1442 iPhone 5 (GSM/AWS) – A1428 iPhone 5c (GSM) – A1532 iPhone 5c (CDMA/Verizon) – A1532 iPhone 5c (CDMA/China Telecom) – A1532 iPhone 5c (CDMA/US/Japan) – A1456 iPhone 5c (UK/Europe) – A1507 iPhone 5c (China Unicom) – A1526 iPhone 5c (Asia Pacific) – A1529 iPhone 5c (China Mobile) – A 1516 iPhone 5s (GSM) – A1533 iPhone 5s (CDMA/Verizon) -A 1533 iPhone 5s (CDMA/China Telecom) -A 1533 iPhone 5s (CDMA/US/Japan) – A1453 iPhone 5s (UK/Europe) – A1457 iPhone 5s (China Unicom) – A1528 iPhone 5s (Asia Pacific) – A1530 iPhone 5s (China Mobile) – A1518 iPhone 6 (GSM/North America) – A1549 iPhone 6 (CDMA/Verizon) – A1549 iPhone 6 (Global/Sprint) – A1586 iPhone 6 (China Mobile) – A1589 iPhone 6 Plus (GSM/North America) – A1522 iPhone 6 Plus (CDMA/Verizon) – A1522 iPhone 6 Plus (Global/Sprint) – A1524 iPhone 6 Plus (China Mobile) – A1593 iPod touch (5th Gen) – A1421 iPod touch (5th Gen, No iSight, 2013) – A1509 iPod touch (5th Gen, 16 GB, 2014) A1421 iPod touch (6th Gen, 2015) – A1574