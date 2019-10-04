Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders have enlisted the services of Julius ‘Caesar’ Ndlovu as the new goalkeepers’ coach, replacing Tembo Chuma who dumped the club to join Gweru based Tel One.

Ndlovu, who has previously worked with Chicken Inn and Zifa Southern Region Division One side Bulawayo City, is also the national Under-23 goalkeepers’ coach.

“We have enlisted the services of Julius “Caesar” Ndlovu as our goalkeepers’ coach. He starts work today (yesterday) and will be with the club until 2021 when his contract is likely to be reviewed,” said Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla “Bahlangene” Dube.

Ndlovu is one of the few highly qualified but unheralded goalkeepers’ coaches in the country and comes with vast experience in the field.

Bosso had initially refuted reports that Chuma, another brilliant goalkeepers’ mentor, had left the club, arguing that the former Kango and Masvingo United goalkeeper still had a running contract.

“We are in conversation with him (Chuma) about a settlement plan,” said the Highlanders head of secretariat.

Ndlovu joins Highlanders with goalkeeper and captain, Ariel Sibanda, who is the reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year, having kept 12 clean sheets in 23 league matches and one cup game.

Ndlovu’s first official match with Highlanders will be on Sunday against Herentals at the National Sports Stadium.