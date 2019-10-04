Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

IT’S do or die for second placed former Premiership side Bulawayo City who need maximum points to save their campaign as they take on Southern Region Division One Soccer League leaders Talen Vision at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Vision have been in top form, being the only side that remains unbeaten in the league this season having played 22 games.

The table toppers are on 52 points, six ahead of City who have a game in hand.

Without doubt, fireworks are expected.

Victory for Vision will leave them needing 11 points from five games to be crowned champions.

Vision have the best defence in the league which has only conceded eight goals and have scored an incredible 47 goals, averaging 2.13 goals per game.

It remains to be seen whether City’s strikeforce led by former TP Mazembe forward Darryl Nyandoro will be able to breach the Itai Mabhunu and Douglas Sibanda marshalled Vision defence.

Vision will bank on mid-season signings Obadiah Tarumbwa and Grey Kufandada to lead their attack. However, it is Tarumbwa’s craftiness playing as a false nine that City should be wary of.

“The game is just the same as any other fixture in the league. We always treat all our opponents the same because we’re competing in the same league and as such they all deserve equal respect. Our players should just be at ease and play their normal game,” said Mkhuphali Masuku, the Vision coach.

They head into today’s game bubbling with confidence following last weekend’s 3-1 win over CIWU.

City on the other hand dropped crucial points that left them six points behind after playing to a 0-0 draw against ZPC Hwange.

“Our attitude has always been the same, to take every encounter like a final. We’re not losing any hope and we’ll fight till the end of the season.

“We’re looking forward to our game against the log leaders obviously,” said City coach Try Ncube.

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo City v Talen Vision (Luveve, 12PM), Bosso 90 v Binga Pirates (Luveve, 3PM)

Tomorrow: Toronto v Arenel Movers (Khumalo Baracks, 3PM), CIWU v Motomoto (Crescent, 12PM), Makomo v Mainline (postponed), Casmyn v Ajax Hotspurs (Turkmine, 3PM), Indlovu Iyanyathela v Mosi Rovers (Khumalo barracks, 12PM)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Talen Vision 22 15 7 0 47 8 39 52

Bulawayo City 21 13 7 1 41 9 32 46

ZPC Hwange 22 11 7 4 21 10 11 40

Bosso 90 21 8 8 5 28 22 6 32

Makomo 20 8 7 5 27 17 10 31

CIWU 21 8 6 7 23 21 2 30

I/Iyanyathela 20 7 7 6 19 12 7 28

Binga Pirates 20 7 6 7 17 17 0 27

Ajax Hotspurs 20 7 4 9 24 27 -3 25

Mainline 21 5 6 10 20 30 -10 21

Motomoto 20 5 5 10 15 39 -24 20

Casmyn 21 5 4 12 17 26 -9 19

Arenel Movers 20 3 8 9 14 27 -13 17

Toronto 20 4 5 11 16 43 -27 17

Mosi Rovers 21 3 5 13 11 32 -21 14

