Leonard Ncube Victoria Falls Reporter

POLICE in Victoria Falls are investigating a case where wildlife rangers found two metal boxes 0f ammunition with 1 500 rounds in the Zambezi National Park.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations have been launched to establish the source of the arms cache.

“I can confirm that we received a report about such an incident and police are currently conducting investigations into the source of the ammunition,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He appealed to members of the public to come forward with information or to report to the police if they come across any suspicious objects anywhere.

Mr Posent Mudenda, a Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority ranger stumbled on the arms in Kalisosa area in Zambezi National Park while leading a team of five wildlife researchers from Lion Encounter last Friday.

They found two metal boxes of 7.62mm ammunition with about 1 500 rounds inside.

They reported the matter to the police and handed over the ammunition.

A specialist team from the police and Zimbabwe National Army attended the scene.