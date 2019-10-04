Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF has slammed the MDC Alliance for its attempt to trivialise Government’s business after its legislators walked out as President Mnangagwa delivered the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Tuesday.

The ruling party said the MDC Alliance claims that they were protesting President Mnangagwa’s legitimacy were hypocritical as election matters were put to rest last year in August.

The MDC-Alliance challenged the 2018 presidential election result in the Constitutional Court last year but the court unanimously confirmed President Mnangagwa’s election victory.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the opposition party is trying in vain to keep the nation in election mode through its childish antics to gain political mileage.

“The so-called illegitimacy claim is nonsensical as confirmed by the Constitutional Court of the Republic. Further, His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa has a surplus of close to half a million votes ahead of his nearest rival in the 2018 Presidential vote, which confirms the trust which the people have on his leadership abilities,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

“With this reality in mind, the revolutionary party Zanu-PF condemns the latest childish antics by the MDC-Alliance which seek to trivialise national institutions and its persistent attempt to keep the nation in perpetual election mode, in the vain hope that it will extract political dividend out of such retrogressive manoeuvres.”

He said while the MDC Alliance tries to please its Western handlers, Zimbabweans have continued to reject the opposition party as witnessed by its series of losses in recent by-elections.

Cde Khaya-Moyo said it was shameful that the MDC Alliance wants to project itself as a democratic party but fails to respect the tenets of democracy by accepting President Mnangagwa’s legitimacy.

“The pathetic antics exhibited yesterday (Tuesday) by the opposition MDC-Alliance confirmed the true nature of this disorientated puppet organisation masquerading as a democratic outfit. Their clumsy walk-out during His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa’s address served the ideal purpose of exposing them as a clueless so-called democratic movement with hardly any interest of Zimbabwe and its heroic people. Their bid is to pander to the machinations of their Western founders and funders whose interests have always been inimical to Zimbabwe. For MDC Alliance to lay claims of illegitimacy on the Office of His Excellency, the President Cde ED Mnangagwa is not only hypocritical but fallacious as it borders on hallucinations,” he said.

Cde Khaya-Moyo said the opposition should dedicate its energies on the 2023 elections which the ruling Zanu-PF will also win. — @nqotshili