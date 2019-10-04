The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!

ZESA promised a tariff increment and today they’ve delivered on that promise.

The new tariffs that domestic customers pay for power have been significantly increased;

There’ll be a fixed monthly charge of $6.08 and then the following charges depending on the KWh’s used:

1st 50 KWh – $0.41

51KWh – 200KWh – $0.91

Balance – $3.87

ZESA made a video explaining how their new tariff system works

The tiered pricing system encourages consumers to use less electricity as you’ll be charged more as you break the 50KWh and 150KWh threshholds.

Consumers were currently paying around US2-3c/KWh but the new increment will see them pay around US12c which is aligned closely with pricing of electricity by our regional neighbours.

Institutions along with commercial and industrial players will be charged for energy depending on whether they are using power during Peak, standard or off-peak times

ZESA’s statement regarding the new tariffs noted that the pricing of tariffs will be subject to review on a monthly basis.

Also read, The More ZESA You Use, The More You Pay- Here’s How It Works