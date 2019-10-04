All is set for the star-studded second edition of Jacaranda Music Festival set for the 4th and 5th October at the Hellenic Sports Club in Harare.

Returning bigger and better, unlike the inaugural edition in 2018, the festival will run for two days and will be graced by South Africa’s legendary Afro-soul singer Ringo Madlingozi, top music producer Dj Zinhle and Black Motion.

The “globe-trotting” Mokoomba, bare-foot goddess Ammara Brown and Tamy Moyo among a host of local talent will serenade music lovers expected to throng the venue.

Although last year’s edition of JMF turned out to be a huge success for the organisers, NgomaNeHosho Private Limited, huge numbers are expected at this year’s edition considering that last years’ event was affected by the Cholera out break that hit Harare.

On its inaugural edition, South Africa’s songbird Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Micasa and the late national hero and music icon Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi headlined a catalog of performances from Blessing Chimanga, Evicted, Mbeu and the Mhodzi Tribe, Gemma Griffiths, Norman Masamba, DJ Chucknosis, The Movement and Masa Caroline.