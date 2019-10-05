Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

A Christian author Apostle Zest Ng’andu will be launching his books today at Bulawayo Polytechnic from 2PM to 6PM.

The book launch will feature five books titled Anointing Exploits, Born to Reign, Enjoying Christmas every day, Prevailing by the Power of Jesus and the Breakthrough power of Jesus Christ.

Apostle Ng’andu heads Light of Life Ministries and has been writing Christian books for the past 10 years.

He said before the launch there will be a business talk meant to assist those that want to start a business.

“People already have capital to start businesses but they don’t know it hence the decision to have this business talk to assist them,”he said.

Preparations have been going on well and entrance to the launch is free — @waynecas