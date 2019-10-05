Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THE elderly people are the founders of society and have indigenous knowledge about the development of our nation so they deserve respect, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni has said.

In a speech read on his behalf by ward 16 Councillor Lillian Mlilo during the Mayor’s day with the elderly held at the Small City Hall on Tuesday, Cllr Mguni celebrated the elderly people in Bulawayo who have reached the age of 100.

He expressed gratitude towards the 19 centenarians who attended the celebrations, saying the commemorations seek to acknowledge their wisdom and existence.

Cllr Mguni said centenarians are the pillar of the community and their recognition is in line with the city’s 125-year anniversary celebrations.

“As a city we would like to spread our love to everyone who has attained the extraordinary age of 100 years and above. As we all know that age comes with wisdom let us appreciate that these centenarians are wiser than all of us and hence give them the respect, love and care they deserve,” he said.

“I take great pleasure in being part of Bulawayo as we celebrate the people who have been fortunate to contribute to the city of Bulawayo that we have today. The elderly are always a fountain of knowledge, wisdom and honour. Your families and this city are fortunate to have been part of your lives. We hope that the knowledge that you have shared with us will change our outlook and mindset about life.”

The eldest centenarian, Mrs Mumuzi Mzobe who is 109 years old, had the opportunity to interact with residents during the event and share her secret to longevity.

The centenarians received grocery hampers as a token of appreciation from the city.

In September 2017 the Bulawayo City Council approved an initiative to honour centenarians annually. The programme is a community initiative where BCC is partnering with residents and the Bulawayo Shoe Box project in celebrating centenarians. – @michellzvanyanyan2