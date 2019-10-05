Showbiz Correspondent

Lanky musician, Chase Skuza will today be playing at Esiqongweni Tavern in Lobengula West suburb.

The free show meant to thank the bar’s patrons, starts at 4PM and ends late at night.

Esiqongweni Tavern proprietor Philani Ndlovu said Lobengula West residents had for a long time been supporting his business hence the decision to thank them with a free show.

“The residents of Lobengula West have been supporting this bar so we decided to bring Chase Skuza who is a fan favourite this side,” said Ndlovu.

He said this show also marked the beginning of their summer season programme.

“We saw it fit as the summer season is upon us to start it off on a high note with a thank you show featuring Chase Skuza,” said Ndlovu.

Skuza is behind hits such as Banolila (a remake of his late brother Solomon’s track), Wathathi imali yebank wayidla wedwa, Funda ufundisise and Ganda rako rakanaka musikana.

Skuza said he was happy to be on stage in Bulawayo.

Last year Skuza was released from prison after serving 231 days in jail for failing to pay $2 900 to a South-Africa-based truck driver he defrauded in 2015.

When he was released Long Chase as Skuza is popular known, was inundated with shows and has been busy ever since.