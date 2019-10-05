Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City 1-0 Talen Vision

TALEN VISION’s 22-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end when they lost to their title rivals Bulawayo City in a top of the table clash at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Melikhaya Ncube scored the all important goal for City in the 55th minute of the game, a goal that proved to be the match winner in a match that saw Vision’s defender Douglas Sibanda being red carded in the 27th minute by on top of the situation referee Allan Basvi.

Sibanda was sent off for foul language towards a spectator at the time Vision were all-over City but failing to find the back of the net.

With the victory, City moved to 49 points, three behind leaders Talen Vision although the City fathers have a game in hand.

Talen Vision will be hard-done by the fact that they lost a game they dominated especially in the first stanza.

In the second half Vision took the foot off the pedal which allowed City to get into the game.

There was a defining injury time save from City’s Kelvin Nyoni who parried away a well curled Obadiah Tarumbwa free-kick.

Bulawayo City coach Try Ncube was elated with the victory over their rivals.

“It was a very difficult match, a very tactical one for that matter. We played against a very good side. The stacks were very high and we are happy to have come up with a positive result. It was a must win encounter for us and we are pleased to have managed to collect maximum points, suddenly the title race is open and that is the nature of the game. But they are still favourites,” said Ncube.

His opposite number Mkhuphali Masuku said: “l think the turning point was the red-card that we got during the first half but we are not dwelling much on that. If you look at the way that we played, we created chances but today was not our day in terms of burying those chances. We still have a lot of games to play so we are not worried. This is a race, it’s a marathon we will see who gets to the finish line first on the last game of the season.”

Meanwhile, the match fixing hearing in which Talen Vision are accused of trying to bribe ZPC Hwange players has been postponed to October 15 after the disciplinary committee requested for an independent prosecutor.

The hearing ought to have been held on Thursday.

“We shall be appointing one (independent prosecutor) soon. The league was the investigator and we can’t be the prosecutor again,” said the Southern Region board member responsible for fixtures, Fiso Siziba. – @innocentskizoe