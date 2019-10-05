Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOLLOWING last weekend’s false start of the second edition of the Consha-sponsored Shingirai Nyabunze memorial rugby tournament, organisers have decided to relaunch the competition today with a challenge game between Consha Barbarians and Bulldogs.

Today’s match will kick off at 3.30PM at Hartsfield Ground, the venue where the tournament had kicked off on a low key, with four out of eight matches played.

The tournament which runs under the auspices of Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board and sponsored by Consha Enterprises director Shasha Gomez, is meant to celebrate the life of Nyabunze, a former Christian Brothers College (CBC) first team rugby player who died in a car accident in 2012.

Simba Dangah, tournament director said the competition will now start next week.

“Last weekend was mired in controversy as clubs had not signed the terms of participation. Now that it’s been agreed and signed. Tomorrow (today) we will play the Shingirirai Nyabunze Challenge Shield between Consha Barbarians and Bulldogs at 3.30pm. Thereafter, we will officially launch the Consha BMRFB Tournament,” said Dangah.

Players to note from the Gomez and Rueben Kumpasa-coached Consha Barbarians include Sovereign ‘Bhuru’ Mwanyenya, Nicolas Chipanje, Ethan Wilson, Noah Muunganirwa and Emilio Wilson. Themba Phiri will be in charge of the Bulldogs whose hopes will be pinned on captain Rodwell Mazinyo, Patrick McClean and Keith Dangah. – @ZililoR