Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A HONDA Fit driver died on the spot while four other people were injured after he encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision with a Toyota Corolla.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the accident which occurred on Monday at the 163km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near West Nicholson. She said Cleopas Nyathi (32) of Spitzkop North Extension died on the spot after he attempted to make a U-turn while a car was approaching from the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle that was being driven by Mr Angelo Williams.

She said Mr Williams and three passengers in his vehicle sustained injuries.

“I can confirm that we recorded a fatal accident which occurred at the 163km peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road where two vehicles collided.

“Angelo Williams was driving a silver Toyota Corolla headed for Beitbridge with three passengers on board while Cleopas Nyathi, who was driving a Honda Fit, was approaching from the opposite direction. When they neared Jessie Halfway Hotel in West Nicholson, Nyathi suddenly made a U-turn and encroached into the lane of Mr Williams resulting in the two vehicles colliding head on.

“The two vehicles veered off the road and Nyathi’s vehicle overturned and he died on the spot. The incident was reported to the police who attended the scene. Mr Williams and his three passengers sustained injuries and were referred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where they were treated and discharged,” she said. — @Dube-Matutu