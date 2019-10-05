Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

CHICKEN INN coach Joey Antipas believes the league title is still anyone’s to take based on the inconsistencies of the Premiership’s top four teams.

The Gamecocks are second on the table, three points behind leaders Caps United who assumed pole position after subduing Triangle United 2-1 on Wednesday while Antipas’ boys lost 0-2 to city rivals Highlanders on the same day.

Defending champions FC Platinum were held to a nil all draw at home by Rahman Gumbo’s relegation threatened TelOne at Mandava Stadium with Ngezi Platinum getting maximum points at home to ZPC Kariba after beating them 1-0.

FC Platinum and ZPC Kariba, who are third and fourth respectively , have 41 and 40 points each.

“There is no clear cut favourite now regarding the title. It’s not only us who are suffering from inconsistency. If you want to challenge for the league title, you need consistency and at the moment, no team has shown such,” said Antipas.

In the last 10 games, Chicken Inn have managed to collect 15 points out of a possible 30, having won four games, lost and drawn three while the defending champions have collected 13 points from their three wins, four draws and three losses. In fact FC Platinum have collected fewer points in the last 10 matches than 11th placed Highlanders who have 15 points from the four wins, three draws and three losses in the 10 matches under review.

Leaders Caps United and fourth placed ZPC Kariba have collected 21 points in their last 10 matches, winning six games and drawing three each with just a single loss in the process.

“We are just hanging in there, hopefully we can find that consistency once again and be on our way,” said Antipas.

Had the GameCocks been consistent, there is no prize for guessing that they could have been on their way to a second league title in four years.

Meanwhile, Gumbo’s Midas touch at Tel One has seen the Gweru based side extricate themselves out of the relegation bracket, exchanging their place with Lloyd Chitembwe’s Harare City, who were stunned 0-1 by a 10 men Bulawayo Chiefs on Wednesday.

Tel One have now not lost a match in their last four matches, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets.