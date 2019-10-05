Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Although the economy is facing challenges, they will not stop Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo being staged, organisers have said.

The annual Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo, has been the biggest multi-disciplinary festival that celebrates and promotes art for the past 15 editions in the city.

The festival is a week of music, literary arts, visual arts, dance, spoken word, theatre and crafts. This year’s was held from September 24 to 28.

While other festivals in the country have been shelved due to economic challenges, Intwasa has been held for years.

This, according to Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo director Raisedon Baya, was credit to sponsors who have come through for the arts always.

“We are glad and offer gratitude to our sponsors who made the show possible. with HIFA cancelling we are the only big arts festival that took place this year. We are happy we didn’t have shortcomings and this year’s festival has actually been bigger than before,” said Baya.

“Its success and survival are credited to its traditional supporters and partners which are Hivos Foundation, Norwegian Embassy, Chibuku, Culture Fund of Zimbabwe, Plan International Zimbabwe, British Council, Nhimbe Trust, Pamberi Trust, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and Africalia Belgium.”

In his official opening speech this year at the Bulawayo Theatre, Baya said the purpose of Intwasa has always been to provide training and employment opportunities for local artistes and technical people and to create markets and new business for local artists.

He believes the festival gives serious opportunities for exchange and networks between local and regional artists.

“Intwasa seeks to promote Bulawayo as both a cultural hub and tourist centre. Intwasa’s involvement with schools has invigorated arts activities in schools throughout the years and this year we had the poetry slam to promote the girl child and also high school drama competitions,” said Baya.

Over the years, Intwasa has played host to different artistes from countries like Botswana, South Africa, Kenya, Malawi, Zambia, UK, USA, Belgium, and many others.

This year was no different as Zambia and South Africa were represented.

“Intwasa has been growing this year. We had Trevor Gumbi as one of the main international acts at the big night of comedy. And through the journey one of our shows has actually turned into its own festival. The Women, Wine and Words has become its own standalone festival. This shows our growth as Intwasa,” said Baya.

Artistes who performed at the event this year were thrilled to be part of Intwasa.

“I have worked with many people but you are a different breed. Thank you for making all things happen for us. You are truly a gem,” said MaForty.

Commenting on the Poetry Slam that took place during Intwasa Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa, the society thanked the festival for giving wordsmiths a platform.

“It was the most beautiful and pure poetry; very powerful words. We are proud to be associated with a space imbued with creativity and freedom. We are hoping to work more with the artists in the near future. Thank you and the Intwasa team for a great festival,” posted the society on social media.

Intwasa was created in 2005 by local artistes and arts administrators with a vision of leading arts development and marketing Bulawayo as a cultural city.

“We always want to showcase what Bulawayo has to offer as there’s a lot of untapped talent and everyone wants a platform where there can showcase these talents. And that has always been our vision to promote all talents in every different art sector,” said Baya.

Looking back at when they started, Baya said they have come a long way. “Starting in 2005 with the help of the offices of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, the Provincial Governor and the Mayor the festival has managed to celebrate cultural diversity and the diversity of humanity itself through the different arts genres it seeks to promote.” — @waynecas.