Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE countdown to the end of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is on as the programme enters its last 10 games.

Highly competitive duels are expected in the final push with 30 points up for grabs for each team, some aiming at surviving relegation while others are taking aim at the championship.

The league is at its zenith, where every point picked or dropped counts for those battling for the title as well as those fighting to have another dance in the topflight.

The top four teams – Caps United, Chicken Inn, FC Platinum and ZPC Kariba – are championship favourites, but mathematically, fifth placed Black Rhinos on 37 points, sixth on the log Ngezi Platinum Stars who are tied on 35 points with Dynamos are also in the race. DeMbare are nine points behind leaders Caps United.

Title race

Mushowani v Caps United: Leaders Caps United travel to Bindura to take on Mushowani Stars at Trojan Mine Stadium, a venue legendary Moses Chunga once described as a “Potato Field” tomorrow. Caps United are on 44 points, three ahead of Chicken Inn and their opponents, who are two points above the drop zone, present Makepekepe with a huge nightmare.

Chicken Inn v Chapungu: Recovering from a shock 2-0 defeat to Highlanders is in Chicken Inn’s minds as they entertain Airforce side Chapungu at Luveve Stadium this afternoon. The Gamecocks have been their worst enemies this campaign, dropping points willy-nilly, something that upsets coach Joey Antipas. The Chicken Inn gaffer consoled his charges after losing to Bosso by saying; “We’re still in the championship race, anyone can win this league title. What’s important is to dust ourselves up and continue with our fight.”

Chapungu, 1-0 victorious over Hwange during the week will want to pile more misery on the Gamecocks, with Denver Mukamba one key player to drive the Airforce side.

ZPC Kariba v FC Platinum: The side which will win today’s encounter will have an advantage. The platinum miners are third with 41 points while the power generators are a point behind the defending champions. Visiting teams have struggled to get maximum points at Kariba, with the scorching sun also giving the electricity generators an edge. FC Platinum head into today’s game coming from a midweek draw against relegation threatened TelOne while ZPC Kariba are smarting from a 1-0 away loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

At the tail end

Yadah v Ngezi Platinum Stars: Log anchors Yadah who held Dynamos to a 1-1 draw will be hoping to get the better of Ngezi and keep their hopes of playing in the Premiership alive. Veteran striker Ralph Matema and midfielder Leeroy Mavhunga carry Yadah’s hopes, while Mitchele Katsvairo, goalkeeper Nelson Chadya and Polite Moyo are key players for Ngezi.

Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs: A tricky encounter for Bulawayo Chiefs who stunned Harare City 1-0 in a match they finished with 10-men. Chiefs will do without Brendon Mpofu who was red carded against Harare City and injured striker Farau Matare. Ghanaian utility player Isaac Badu, scorer against Harare City is also doubtful for the trip to Harare.

“Dynamos’ last two results (1-0 defeat to Highlanders and 1-1 draw against Yadah) put them under pressure and we have to keep our guard. It won’t be easy but we tend to rise to the occasion against big teams so we are raring to go,” said Thulani Sibanda, Chiefs coach.

Herentals v Highlanders: A tricky encounter for both teams keen on getting out of relegation. Highlanders are out for revenge against a side that held them 0-0 in the first leg, in a match that Herentals were comfortable to have the ball outside the field of play as they used time wasting tactics. Bosso seem to have found form, and it remains to be seen whether Herentals will stop them.

Prince Dube, Nqobizitha Masuku, Peter Muduhwa and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda are players to watch for Bosso with forwards Juan Mutudza and Tino Benza expected to drive Herentals.