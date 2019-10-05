Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

IN what is a painful reality faced by Zimbabwean sports personalities, female karateka Grace Chirumanzu has failed to travel to Russia for the Sixth Kyokushin World Cup that kicks off today.

Chirumanzu, who is also the reigning Zimbabwe Sportswoman of the Year, was supposed to fight in the Under-65 kg category. According to the draw released on Thursday, she was supposed to fight Anara Suyundukova from Khazakstan.

“The tatami has been laid in Russia for the 6th Kyokushin World Cup. The draw for the women’s U-65kg has been drawn with Zimbabwe‘s Sportswoman of the year set to face a fighter from Khazakstan. But Grace Chirumanzu is in Harare having failed to travel due to lack of funding,” Chirumanzu wrote on her Twitter account.

“Dream of becoming the first woman from Africa to be crowned World Champion have faced the sad reality that it’s not happening. Not because l gave a good fight & got defeated. But because l never showed up. Please get well soon Zimbabwe.”

Two weeks ago, Chirumanzu said she wished athletes in Zimbabwe could spend their time preparing for competitions instead of looking for funds to enable them to attend competitions.

“This is not only a story of one athlete but many Zimbabwean sports people. Just like many of our talented athletes, I will dream on and certainly #KarateOn . Zimbabweans we are fighters,” she twitted. Her story touched a lot of people on social media who called on relevant arms like the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation as well as the Sports and Recreation Commission( SRC) to be relevant and be seen to be assisting needy athletes.