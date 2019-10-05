Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA area zones chairman, Charles Chunda says the stage is set for the semi-finals of the Townshend and Butcher Football tournament that are set for Barbourfields Stadium outside grounds tomorrow.

Defending champions Safeguard will face Matabeleland High City in the first semi-final with Flying stars locking horns with tournament dark horses Lochard in the other semifinal.

Safeguard edged Hilltop 1-0 to book their semi-final slot, while their opponents, Matabeleland High City got their place through a walk over after Unity Village failed to fulfil their quarter final fixture.

Tournament dark-horses Lochard from Mbembesi stunned Joker FC 2-1. They will face Flying Stars in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Stars beat Rebels 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

Previously, only teams in the Bulawayo Amateur Football Association (Bafa) took part in the competition but this year teams outside Bafa will have a shot at the silverware.

Chunda said: “All is in place ahead of the semi-final. We expect to have a good day of football. The teams have played well to reach this stage. All the teams have showed eagerness to clinch the trophy. The new format saw huge interest coming in from other leagues that have not previously been taking part in the tournament.”

This year’s tournament marks the 62nd edition of the competition making it the oldest football tournament in the country. Bulawayo giants Highlanders and Zimbabwe Saints played in this tournament before joining the then Super League.

Townshend and Butcher Sports Shop has stood firm, sponsoring what has become the league’s premier knockout tournament.

Fixtures:

Matabeleland High City v Safeguard Fc (Ground 4)10 AM, Flying stars VS Lochard (Ground 4) 12PM.

