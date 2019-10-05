Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOUR teams from the Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association First League are set to do battle in a Twenty20 Challenge Cup slated for Queens Sports Club this weekend.

The two-day tournament that kicks off today sees Emakhandeni, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Athletic Club and National University of Science and Technology (Nust) battling for honours.

Winners of the Challenge Cup will go on to play a team from Harare that is yet to be revealed on October 13.

The first game will see Queens Sports Club take on Emakhandeni cricket club. Following will be the match pitting last season’s BMCA First League 50 over champions Bulawayo Athletic Club against Nust.

The winner in each of the two fixtures will then contest in the final on tomorrow.

This weekend’s Twenty20 fixtures have seen action in the BMCA First League being postponed. With each team having played two matches, Emakhandeni are on top of the log as they have collected 17 points, followed by Nust on seven. Queens are third while BAC are having a poor start to the season with no win so far. – @innocentskizoe