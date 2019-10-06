Letter from America:with KENNETH MUFUKA

Having lost the 2016 election to a playboy rich white boy, a mannerless New Yorker named Donald J Trump, who never ran for office prior, Democrats went into a state of denial. Three years later, they are still plotting to remove him from office.

However, before the election of November 9, they set up an “insurance plan to take out Trump, should he, in the unlikely event, be elected president”. These are the words of a scoundrel by the name of Peter Strzok, a Federal Investigation agent.

The overthrow of an elected government is by any other way, other than an election, a coup d’e etat.

Today’s shenanigans

Sometime in July, an inferior officer of government, assumed to be a Democrat, working within the deep intelligence offices of state, served as a conduit for

anti-Trump elites. An inferior officer holds a position which does not require Senate approval.

This officer “was told by several officials” in the Trump White House that President Trump had made several calls to Ukraine’s incoming president demanding that former vice-president Joseph Biden and his son Hunter be investigated for corruption.

“Many officers” from the US State Department had told him that Trump was carrying on an unsafe foreign policy for the US.

“On several occasions” this spy had heard awful things about Trump and his conversation, which the spy summed up as eight telephone calls.

So, being a person of deep patriotism, and faith in the US constitution, this officer felt by conscience bound to report these seditious Trump telephone calls to the Intelligence Committee in the House. The chairperson of that committee is Adam Shiff, a thoroughly shiftless and shameless human, as I shall explain below.

A whistleblower, such as this person is, can under the law, tell on his superiors, if he has first- hand information about some egregious deed to be committed.

The whistleblower’s form makes this clear, but on or about September 24, the sentence requiring that a whistle-blower experience the information first- hand was mysteriously removed.

The shiftless congressman, Adam Shiff, is responsible for handling this information.

It is also this shiftless congressman who, aided and abetted by others, swore and promised that he had seen “incontrovertible evidence” that Trump was a Russian surrogate.

The scoundrel was just making things up, as Robert Mueller’s report, after 23 months of investigation, showed.

There is more. This Mr Shiff sent the whistleblower’s report to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. At last, like Cheshire cats, they thought they had caught their target. Shiff’s paraphrasing of the report was far away from what actually transpired.

Pelosi immediately announced an impeachment inquiry. The elitist Mr Schiff was in high heavens. The honourable speaker had, apparently, not read the transcript, but had trusted the report given to her by the shiftless congressman, a die-hard anti-Trump operative.

Worse, they had miscalculated. Trump released the original transcript. Even “more worse” (Black English), the call made by Trump was “perfect” (Trump’s words). The Secretary of State was there and 12 other officials were in attendance.

Rules broken

A rule written in stone is that one should never review a manuscript through surrogates. One must “see and touch the book”.

Good heavens, that rule was not followed. Therefore, the information upon which Pelosi based her impeachment inquiry was faulty at best. She had not “read and touched the transcript”.

Secondly, here is the President of the United States doing business with a foreign leader, and there is an inferior “elite spy” from the opposition party collecting evidence to be used for impeachment.

Rule number two: Schiff and his cohorts, in their eagerness to find fault, accepted a hearsay report (makuhwa). So a US President cannot enter into conversation with foreign leaders without fearing that somebody is listening with intent to scandalise him.

In this particular case, there were 12 men, including the Secretary of State, listening to the conversation. There was only one word which Schiff and his anti-Trumpkins are latching on. Trump was talking about corruption in the Ukraine, and it came to pass that the name of former US vice-president Joe Biden was mentioned.

Biden’s son, Hunter, was involved in a gas deal where he was hurriedly latched into a board of directors and paid $50 000 per month for services rendered. In addition, other sums running into millions were paid into his company.

Hunter’s company has no experience in oil or gas-related fields and seems to have been a Johnny-come-late, like some Zimbabwean power companies which are awarded contracts prior to their registration.

When the Ukrainian prosecutor-general showed some spunk, vice-president Biden was caught on audio threatening the Ukrainian president. The US was going to withdraw their $1 billion military support if the prosecutor was not dismissed within six hours.

Pelosi argues that Trump’s conversation warrants an impeachment investigation, and that Trump is guilty. This reminds me of Alice in Wonderland. The evil Queen has a case against a citizen and calls upon the King to pronounce judgment. The King waits for evidence. The Queen says words to this effect:

“No, no, sentence first, judgment later.”

What then should be done about Hunter Biden’s case?

On no, no, Pelosi is not in a mood to investigate Hunter’s activities. Our readers are intelligent enough to know where double standards are applied.

Thirdly, Trump must have benefited from the telephone conversation. The idea that Trump used the words “do me a favour” implies that the conversation was corrupt and impeachable.

Please! God, give us patience.

Precedents

Presidents must carry out secret negotiations behind closed doors with allies and enemies alike. The most famous of these secret negotiations were carried on by Secretary of State Henry Kissinger with China for two years before the results were announced.

Former president Barack Obama knew that any information that might be used as pro-Iranian would be used by the Jewish-Israeli lobby to destroy a deal. In any case, even when he had succeeded (with Secretary John Kerry’ assistance), the deal was not acceptable to the US Senate.

North Koreans have been holding secret meetings with US officials since the Bill Clinton administration in 1992. All the deals entered into failed to wean North Korea from its nuclear programme.

Last but not least, the villain of the piece is this Congressman Adam Schiff. Schiff worked with the intelligence community, (the FBI and Central Intelligence Agency) on what was called Russian collusion. This collusion story was a made-up story by Strzok based on a phony document that Trump was a Russian surrogate.

The document was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

After 23 months of investigation, by a tired and worn-out lawyer, Robert Mueller, no evidence was found to substantiate the accusations.

Now, Shiff is at it again. Oh no, it is Ukraine.

Please, God, give us patience. Shiff cannot understand that Americans rejected Hillary Clinton because she had nothing to offer and that her election would have brought them back to the Monica Lewinsky days.

l Ken Mufuka writes from the United States. In his previous life, he served as a representative of Zapu in the West Indies. He has written 10 books, the latest, (with Cyril Zenda) Life and Times of Robert Mugabe, Dream Betrayed, is available in Zimbabwe from INNOV8 Bookshops, in the wider world from the Internet at kenmufukabooks.com.