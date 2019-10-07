divineinsight:BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

ENOCH prophesied and spoke of judges that would be raised in our times. He spoke of how they would condemn the world of its sin. These men and women carry the Holy Spirit and with the Holy Spirit they convict the world of its sin and of judgement because the prince of this world is judged.

To be a judge, authority has to be vested upon you and it is vested through knowledge of scriptures. These men are understand the Word of God and have mastered the Word so much that they have become one with the Word itself.

The Word and the Spirit qualify one to be a judge. There has to be a balance of both the Word of God and His Holy Spirit. In our time those that are manifesting the Spirit of God in His fullness do not know scriptures and those that know the Scriptures do not manifest the Holy Spirit’s power. There has to be a balance because with an increase in the capacity of the Word one knows, and that of the Spirit one carries, the more light upon the judge. The greater the extent of the light, the more accurate one’s judgement and the quicker it is executed.

Darkness disappears when light is shone because darkness already got judged by the introduction of light, which is the Word of God. Darkness can be anything that is contrary to God’s Word for your life. “But he that is spiritual judgeth all things, yet he himself is judged of no man.” (1 Corinthians 2:15).

It is through the eyes of the Word of God that one judges. It’s the Word that makes one spiritual. It gives one discernment. But no man can judge the chosen one because they do not have the apparatus to. The apparatus is the Word of God. The Word is light. It is that light that one carries that cuts through situations that makes one a judge. Many do not carry the Word, so they cannot bring God’s order to the world to judge the world that it begins to function in the God order of function. A judge carries light that exposes darkness and the nature of the evil one in the world. Sickness, poverty, hunger, fear, pain — all these can be judged, but only through the Word of God. That light judges even though you’re not looking to judge. This great army is now here and you will see them by the light.

The church has not yet fully known its position and because some are still victims to the systems of the world, in her book titled, The Godman, Tanya Jeriel says God does not speak English and goes on to describe the voice of God. Many believers are not familiar with the voice of God. They would rather have someone relate to them his/her own experience and interpretation of scriptures. Jeriel goes on to say,: “Moses longed to hear the voice of God, but the children of Israel feared it.” Many believers don’t know how to relate with God.

The present-day church has not fully grasped its position and unless it wakes up to this reality, they may not be able to judge the world and bring the world to subjection of the will of God. We are the army of the dawn, but in this army’s ranks, there should not be babies, but mature believers who can handle the Word of God and use it well to judge the very world of its sin.

God bless you.

l Humphrey Mtandwa is an anointed minister of the gospel and teacher of the Word based in South Africa. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany. He blogs at mtandwa.blogspot.com and can be contacted via e-mail or WhatsApp on +27 610286350.