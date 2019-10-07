Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

Hwange 0 – 0 Black Rhinos

HWANGE FC once again failed to rediscover a winning formula after they huffed and puffed yesterday but could only settle for a point against a gritty Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premier league played at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

The coalminers last won a league match on July, 13, 2019 when they feasted on Chicken Inn in a 2-1 victory at the same venue.

From then on, the winning formula has deserted Chipangano with yesterday’s stalemate being the eight time Hwange have shared spoils in a match.

They have lost three times in this long winless spell.

Hwange’s Shepherd Gadzikwa hit the cross bar from a few metres out in the 10th minute after he came at the end of some donkey work by Admire Banda on the left flank as the match went off to a flying start.

Farai Banda almost put Rhinos ahead five minutes after Gadzikwa’s missed chance but he blasted into the sky from inside the box after a goal mouth melee. Banda shot over the bar when he was literally under it.

Rhinos goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira then became the star of the show when he worked overtime to thwart Hwange several times. His best save came moments before half-time when he acrobatically went airborne to tip over the bar a stinging Nomore Chinyerere free kick for a corner kick.

The introduction of Kasimero Chimbadzwa for Gilbert Zulu 30 minutes from time added some firepower in Hwange’s attack but Mwandimutsira and steely youthful ex Hwange defender Andrew Tandi continued to be the stumbling block in Chipangano’s quest to eventually grab a win.

Nation Dube was at pains after the match as he pondered how his team came out with a single point.

“We did all we could do but the ball couldn’t cross the line as you all saw for yourselves. We will continue fighting hard and the wins will come back,” said Dube.

His opposite number Herbert Maruwa was content with the point.

“The boys fought hard and it was a good and well contested game. I am also very impressed with the excellent officiating I witnessed today,” he said.

Hwange referee Mhaka Magare was in charge of yesterday’s game.

Hwange: T Mvula, K Matake, N Chinyerere, M Mungadze, G Ndlovu, F Chindungwe, A Banda, N Gama(T Ncube 80Min), G Zulu( K Chimbadzwa 61 Min), E Gwitima( L Mutoma 74 Min), S Gadzikwa

Black Rhinos: B Mwandimutsira, T Jaravani , B Homora, F Banda, G Saunyama, A Tandi, W Taderera, M Demera( F Zekumbawire 67Min), A Gahadzikwa (O Mukuradare 87Min), M Mekiwa( L Murape 77Min), W Mutasa

— @tobymandox