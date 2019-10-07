Mehluli Sibanda in Pretoria, South Africa

HARD work in the gym paid off for Kylie MacDonald when she excelled at the Ultimate Nabba/WFF South African Championships in Pretoria on Saturday.

MacDonald won the Bikini Model and went on to bag the overall Bikini title, a massive achievement for someone who was competing in South Africa for the first time in her blossoming career. The 26-year-old MacDonald from Body Works Gym had been preparing for the competition for three months and she got her reward.

“I feel really happy with my placing and also winning the overall tag. I am even more happy because it’s my first ever competition in South Africa and I really worked hard for this,” MacDonald said.

Her success came exactly a week after she won a gold and silver at the Zimbabwe National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Harare.

MacDonald indicated that she had a good feeling heading to South Africa that she would do well because of the great condition she was in.

“I train to perfection and make sure I am at my best, honestly from my show in Harare last week I knew I was different from everybody else and I knew I would definitely place in South Africa with professionalism. I was nervous but I knew I was in good shape,’’ she said.

Her achievement saw her qualify for next month’s World Championship in Mexico. She is not yet sure if she is going to Mexico since there is a lot of money involved.

It was a fruitful outing for Zimbabwean athletes who took part. Prechard Hoko finished first in two categories. The Body Works Gym athlete came out tops in the Men’s Novice and also claimed gold in the Bermuda Beach Model under 172cm where his compatriot Marvelous Gandah was second.

Zibusiso Khumalo picked up gold and silver at the show. Khumalo, also of Body Works Gym won the Bermuda Beach Model Under-24, having finished second in the Men’s Juniors 23 and under where first place went to his countryman Gerald Woodend, in what was a repeat of what happened in Harare last weekend.

Veteran Lovemore Munyamana took second place in the Men’s Super Body. There were also second place finishes for the Harare based duo of Blessing Sithole and Mark Vassilatos. Cape Town based Zimbabwean Tatenda Mwakiwa won the Male Sports Model.

“I was in good shape but I don’t know how I finished second. The competition was stiff. If I can manage to get funding I will go to Mexico,” Munyamana said.

Just like MacDonald and Munyamana, Hoko, Gandah, Khumalo, Sithole, Mwakiwa and Woodend also qualified for Mexico.

