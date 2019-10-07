Oscar Rusenga in Triangle

Triangle 3-1 Harare City

A FIRST half brace from veteran midfielder Russel Madamombe was a welcome relief for Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro and his side as their side hammered Harare City in this Castle Lager Premiership football match at Gibbo yesterday.

Triangle had lost four league matches in a row prior to yesterday’s match but took an early lead with Madamombe clinically finishing a very good pass from man-of-the-match Pasca Manhanga in the 8th minute.

The home side doubled their lead eight minutes later when Madamombe completed his brace from a deadball situation.

Evergreen captain Ralph Kawondera disturbed City goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu with a dummy for Madamombe to score direct from the free-kick.

Harare City midfielder Ishmael Wadi was outstanding for the visitors in the opening half. The midfielder could have reduced the arrears for his with a diving header but Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu was equal to the task in the 29th minute.

Wadi had another chance to score after dribbling past Donald Dzvinyai but his effort from an acute angle crashed against the woodwork for the second time in the 38th minute.

The first half ended with the home side leading 2-0 and they could have taken a more comfortable lead at the break but their frontline was not sharp and Gerald Bhero was the main culprit with his poor decision making.

The second half was a more balanced affair but it was Triangle who took an early initiative with Manhanga and Young Warriors striker Delic Murimba harassing the opposition’s defence.

Harare City defender Marshal Machazane had no option but to bring the lanky striker down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Kawondera scored from ten yards sending a busy Nyamupanedengu the wrong way on the hour mark. Murimba could have added the fourth to end the match as a contest two minutes later but sent his effort over the bar with only the keeper to beat.

Harare City got their consolation goal 10 minutes before full time through Moses Muchenje who sent Mudimu the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The result came as a huge relief for Mangwiro who has been struggling to up pick points in the local league despite doing extremely well in the African Safari.

“I owe the win to the guys, it’s been a very taxing schedule and it was taking its toll on us. Today we needed points more than anything else. The intentions were very clear from the onset and we ended up winning the game convincingly.

“We survived some scary moments initiated by the very impressive Wadi. I thought he was having a good game but somehow we did well to keep them out and in the end we ended up winning the matchup.”

His opposite number Harare City coach Lloyd Chitembwe was disappointed with the result but promised better days to come for the Harare City faithful.

“The result is very disappointing, I thought by now we could have been somewhere but I strongly believe that we have it in our locker. We just have to make sure we change things around and believe that it’s doable.

“I knew when I came that it was never going to be easy. We just can’t continue losing and we hope to pick up points in our next fixture,” Chitembwe said.