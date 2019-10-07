Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE foreign facilitators for the inaugural Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League International Football Symposium are expected to touch down at the Victoria Falls International Airport on Thursday for the three-day conference.

World soccer governing body, Fifa’s safety and security manager, Lee Davidson headlines the cast that has chief legal officer of the Swiss Football League, Marc Juillerat, Michael Murphy who is the general legal counsel for the South African Premier Soccer League, World Leagues Forum (WLF) secretary-general Jerome Perlemuter and the La Liga Global Network Delegate in South Africa, Enrique Suay.

The inaugural Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League International Football Symposium set for Victoria Falls will run from October 10 to 12.

PSL communications officer Kudzai Bare said all is set for the game changing conference.

“We’re good to go. The speakers are all arriving on Thursday, October 10 in Victoria Falls. That is the day we will also have registration of the delegates, with the programme set to get into full swing on the 11th of October and on the 12th of October the seminar will run for half-day,” said Bare.

She said a “big” number has registered for the conference.

Davidson, a qualified stadium safety and security manager and licensed security officer, will make a presentation on managing safety and security and sporting events at the conference that is open to football clubs, players, fans, financial institutions, media, sponsors and other stakeholders.

Davidson has experience in managing high profile domestic and international sports events including the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Prior to joining Fifa, Davidson worked in sports ground safety and security in both operational stadium management and strategic policy roles in cricket and football.

Suay will present on “Internationalisation of sports sponsorship: how can football and its partners realise the full commercial potential? A case study of LaLiga.”

Suay has worked in strategic and marketing positions in different sectors including mass consumption products, digital e-commerce platforms and advertising agencies across Europe.

Perlemuter will deliver a piece on sport corporate governance and development, while Murphy will present on sports disputes resolution procedures.

Before joining the WLF, Perlemuter served as the general counsel of the French Professional football league where he was also in charge of Public and International Affairs. He is also a judge of the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber and a member of the Ethics Committee of the French Football Federation.

Murphy is a lawyer and director with over 30 years experience having specialised in all aspects of employment law with a particular interest in constitutional matters, sport and entertainment.

Cameron Calder, marketing director at Hype Sport will present on driving fan management through digital technology platforms.

—@ZililoR