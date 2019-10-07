Showbiz Correspondent

Zimbabwean television personality and actress Vimbai Mutinhiri is off the market after announcing her engagement to her long-time boyfriend Nigerian Andrew ‘Dru’ Ekpenyong.

The 32-year-old Vimbai told her followers on her social media platforms about the engagement calling it ‘‘MyAfricanFairytale’’. Posting a pic with her beau, the former Big Brother Africa star said: “God’s time is the best time. ???? x ????”.

In the next post Vimbai showed off an engagement ring.

Friends, fans and media personalities from across Africa such as Nigerian actress Rita Dominic, singer Yemi Alade, South African actresses Tembi Seete and Terry Pheto, congratulated her.

Some asked why this relationship had been under the radar and not many people knew about it. Vimbai responded: “It was important to enjoy it and pray for it in our privacy first.”

Vimbai represented Zimbabwe in the Big Brother Africa reality TV show in 2011. After Big Brother, she was chosen as the new presenter for ‘‘Star Gist’’, on Africa Magic Entertainment.

Vimbai moved to Nigeria after Dstv moved ‘‘Star Gist’’ to the West African country. There she met the 33-year-old Andrew “Dru” who runs a family hotel in Nigeria’s tourist town of Calabar. He is the youngest son of Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong, a powerful tribal leader from Cross River State.