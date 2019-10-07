Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S men’s Rugby Sevens have been invited to take part in the Safari Sevens in Kenya from October 18 to 20.

The Safari Sevens is an annual Rugby Sevens tournament which will be held at the RFUEA grounds and it is open to international representative sides, professional and amateur clubs, invitational teams, university and school teams.

Defending champions Samurai International from the UK along with South African sides Western Province and Blue Bulls, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Russia Sevens Academy, Red Wailers and French side Seventise are set to participate in this year’s tourney. Hosts Kenya will field the national team (also known as Shujaa) and club Morans.

“The current African champions were there with us in 1996 and have been regular guests for Nairobi. Well, it’s been a while since we saw Zimbabwe Rugby at the Safari Sevens. We say “tatenda” for honouring our invite,” posted Kenya Rugby Union on their Twitter handle.

Samurai lifted the 2018 title beating Shujaa 21-14 in the final.

The 23rd edition of the Africa Sevens is serving as a warm-up tourney ahead of the 2019 Africa Men’s Sevens scheduled for November 8 to 9 in South Africa. The winner of the African showcase will qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.