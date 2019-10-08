By Philemon Jambaya

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has poured cold water on speculative reports that the criminal charges against former minister Prisca Mupfumira had crumbled due to lack of evidence.

In an interview with Zim Morning Post day, ZACC chairperson Loice Matanda -Moyo said that have referred Mupfumira’s case to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA).

“ZACC has referred her docket to NPA for set down so that she is given a trial date and all is well and in order,” Matanda- Moyo said.

She made it clear that the evidence they have against Mupfumira is water tight but they do not want to influence judgements through the media.

“We are not in the habit of trying to influence judgements through the Press, we cannot present our evidence to the media as the matter is before the courts ,our evidence will be presented in court,” said Moyo.

Last week, some sections of the media peddled information to the effect that ZACC charged Mupfumira with an offence without having investigated the matter.

This was quashed by Matanda-Moyo who insisted that Zacc was on solid ground in regards the allegations against Mupfumira and the wheels of justice are rolling.

Mupfumira, who is out on USD5000 bail after spending two months in prison, was arrested in July on multiple allegations of criminal abuse of office involving US$95 million in pension funds at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA). Zim Morning Post