Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CONSHA Barbarians beat Bulldogs 33-14 in a challenge match played before the launch of the 2019 edition of the Shingirai Nyabunze memorial rugby tournament at Hartsfield Grounds at the weekend.

Single tries by Noah Muunganirwa, Anesu Vheremu, Thabo Moyo and Theo Goredema, as well as conversions by Mathema and Goredema powered the Sasha Gomez and Rueben Kumpasa-coached Consha Barbarians to victory.

Bulldogs, who were under the guidance of Themba Phiri had Cain Mathema scoring a try, while Hilton Gwekwerere made three conversions.

Simba Dangah, the Simba Nyabunze memorial rugby tournament director said they are ready for the re-arranged competition which will run for three weeks, starting from October 12, with the final to be played on October 26.

Organisers of the tournament had to restart the competition after a false start a fortnight ago when four out of eight opening round matches were played.

Four teams, Matabeleland Warriors, Bulldogs, Old Miltonians and Highlanders will battle it out in the senior men’s challenge, with teams competing in the Under-21 category being Matabeleland Warriors, Old Miltonians, Nust and Bulldogs. Only two teams, Bulldogs and Old Miltonians will compete in the women’s category.

“Everything is set for the tournament and we’re good to go. All the teams have signed up, meaning that Bulawayo rugby fans should brace for some exciting three weeks of intense rugby,” said Dangah.

The tournament which runs under the auspices of Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board and sponsored by Consha Enterprises director Shasha Gomez, is meant to celebrate the life of Nyabunze, a former Christian Brothers College (CBC) first team rugby player who died in a car accident in 2012. – @ZililoR