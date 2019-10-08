Freedom Mupanedemo and Michael Magoronga

The death toll in the Kwekwe bus accident involving a Gokwe-bound cross-border bus, Mandeep, which collided head-on with a Govasberg bus near Kwekwe River on Sunday morning, has risen to 12 after two more people died in hospital.

This comes as the police have so far released the names of four people who died in the accident after their next of kin had been informed.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the four victims were Gideon Magwaza (40) of Vuravhi village under Chief Madhlangove in Chivi, Shareck Muyinisi Chirombe of Chirekwa village under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera, Tafadzwa Shambare of Epworth in Harare and Richard Muchenje (40), whose address was not given.

Kwekwe District Hospital officials announced the death of the two additional people during a visit to the hospital by the Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit team yesterday to check on the state of 43 injured passengers that were admitted there.

The district CPU’s chairman Mr Fortune Mpungu said one of the two latest victims died upon admission to Kwekwe District Hospital on Sunday, while another victim died at Gweru Provincial Hospital where she had been transferred.

“It was a sad experience and as we mourn with those who lost their loved ones, our prayers are also with those in hospital and we wish them a quick recovery,” he said.

“We visited the hospital as Kwekwe District CPU and we learnt with sadness that two more people had died.

“One died upon admission to Kwekwe District Hospital on Sunday and the other victim died this morning (yesterday) at Gweru Provincial Hospital where she had been transferred.”

Mr Mpungu said the families of the accident victims will get State assistance.

He said they were still contacting families of the deceased.

“The families of the 12 victims will get $1 000 each and at the moment we are still making contacts with the families so that they can access money from the State assistance funeral fund,” said Mr Mpungu.

Kwekwe District hospital authorities said 33 people were still admitted after eight were treated and discharged.