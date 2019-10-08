The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!

Over 50 Zimbabwean adolescents and youth between 10-24 years took part in the Nutrition Hackathon hosted by UNICEF Zimbabwe, in partnership with Boost Fellowship and Ministry of Health and Childcare, to bring change to communities through digital technology.

The Hackathon, a sprint-like coding event was conducted over 2 days to engage young people between 10-24 years to come up with ICT based prototype solutions aimed at solving malnutrition among Zimbabwean youth.

The Nutrition Hackathon kicked off with capacity building sessions on Human-centred design thinking, business development, marketing, innovation and nutrition to sharpen the skills of the youth in developing their solutions. In groups of 5, where each group comprised of 2 programmers, an entrepreneur, marketer and nutritionist, the young innovators created solutions aimed at solving undernutrition and overnutrition among young people. Solutions were presented through pitch presentations to a panel of judges and rated based on business model, feasibility, possible impact, sustainability and extent of innovation.

11 solutions came out of the Nutrition hackathon and three best solutions were awarded seed funding to further develop and upscale the solutions so that they can be used by the public. The 3 teams will be receiving continued mentorship and support from UNICEF, Boost fellowship and Ministry of Health and Child Care.