Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ABOUT 100 amateur golfers teed-off at the Elephant Hills Open Golf tournament at the weekend as they sought to gain points to improve their rankings.

The tournament was organised by Elephant Hills Golf Club and drew participants and sponsors from across the country’s various sectors of the economy.

Matabeleland Golf Association president Victor Suerga said the tournament was part of the Zimbabwe order of merit whose results have a bearing on international rankings and qualification into national team.

“The purpose of this tournament is for amateurs to try and get points to improve ranking in the country and in the world.

“At the same time by accumulating points the players are making themselves available for selection into the national team,” said Suerga.

One of the players who teed-off is national team player Jack Allard from Bulawayo who recently completed a US Golf scholarship.

Allard is one of the four players who will be leaving today to represent the country at the Africa Amateur Golf championships in Mauritius.

“These players are trying to improve their ranking so that besides making it to the national team, they can be able to apply for scholarships or sponsorship or become professional players,” said Suerga.

He said the Zimbabwe Golf Association selects some corporates that are put on the order of merit, and Elephant Hills Golf Club Elephant Hills Club is back on the order of merit.

The club will also represent Matabeleland in the national championships set for Gweru on a date to be advised after winning the provincial stage.

Ndabezinhle Mazibuko won the females’ most golf category with 265 points while A Zerf was the overall champion with 175 points, followed by S Fieldman who got 176 points to be runner up in the females’ category.

N Ncube got 264 points to win most golf in the gents category while Allard became the 2019 gents champion with 217 points ahead of R Mohammed who scored 223 points. – @ncubeleon