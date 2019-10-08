Instagram has finally released their dark mode but right now it’s only available for iPhone users running iOS 13 and upwards.

The dark mode isn’t available on Android yet but iOS users already have access to the new mode. Unlike on Twitter where you can toggle dark mode on/off on Instagram, the app will follow the theme you’ve set on your phone. That means if you want to access IG dark mode, you’ll have to turn on dark mode system-wide.

Another change coming to Instagram will be the removal of the following tab. The tab shows you activity such as which pictures the people you follow are liking and the accounts they are following. The update is expected to be rolled out sometime this week. Less snooping around and more freedom to like questionable pics. I’m here for it!

According to Instagram’s head of Product, the feature is being removed because most people didn’t even know it existed.

People didn’t always know that their activity is surfacing. So you have a case where it’s not serving the use case you built if for, but it’s also causing people to be surprised when their activity is showing up Vishal Shah – Head of Product, Instagram