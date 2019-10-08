Leonard Ncube

THOUSANDS of music lovers in the usually quiet coal mining town of Hwange were treated to a memorable night at the Makomo @9 celebration gala last week Friday night.

There was a stampede which saw a number of people including two police officers being injured as a result of missiles thrown at the police by the vociferous crowd at the Colliery Stadium.

A police officer was left with blood gushing from his head and left hand where he was hit with an empty beer bottle while another was said to have been hit on the eye.

A number of fans also suffered varying degrees of injuries after being hit by missiles and others were trampled on by the crowd in a push and shove with police.

Police had a torrid time controlling the huge crowd which was determined to jump the perimeter fence to get closer to the stage which was on the turf.

The show was briefly stopped at some point as the crowd went haywire after Killer T got to the stage, throwing missiles and causing police to retreat. Sanity prevailed when police armed themselves with three dogs and anti-riot gear.

On the line-up in the order of entrance onto the stage were Hwange’s Shantani & Black Wizards and Pezhuba Pachena, Charles and Olivia Charamba, Selmor Mtukudzi, Peter Moyo, Killer T, South Africa afro-pop band Mafikizolo and Alick Macheso.

They all did not disappoint as they gave spirited performances to the satisfaction of the crowd.

The Charamba’s dropped a fusion of their golden and latest hits while Selmor and Peter took the crowd down memory lane with songs from their respective fathers, Oliver Mtukudzi and Tongai Moyo.

Killer T who gave a spirited performance had to plead with the crowd to stop throwing missiles before making way for Mafikizolo who got onto the stage at 01.25AM.

The SA duo, backed by two dancers and band members, serenaded the crowd with tunes Khona, Love Potion, Emlanjeni, Udakwa Njalo and others, coupled with well choreographed dance moves.

Last on the line-up was Macheso whose performance until 4.30AM left fans asking for more.

He dropped old and new tunes spiced up by energetic dances from his band.

Touching down in Victoria Falls on Friday, Mafikozolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza who were in Matabeleland North for the first time said they are available for a Victoria Falls show on December 31 if there is a promoter willing to organise one.

“We have played in Bulawayo and Harare many times and this is our first time in this part of Zimbabwe and to Victoria Falls. Any promoter who is listening out there, can you bring us on the 31st of December,” Nciza said.

Kgosinkwe concurred saying it will be the time to bring families together in the resort town for a music fun filled holiday.

There is the Victoria Falls Carnival and Mapopoma Festival which happen at the same time between 29 and 31 December at separate venues.

Promoter Eusabia Rayire of Eumo Promotions organised Makomo @9 gala. – @ncubeleon