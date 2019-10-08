Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DEFENDING champions Safeguard were knocked out of this year’s edition of the Townshend and Butcher Football tournament after they crashed to a 3-2 semi-final defeat at the hands of Matabeleland High City at the weekend.

City got their goals from Mthokozisi Dlamini, Mzingaye Ngwenya and Arnold Mkandla. The two goals for Safegurd were from Themba Chakamanga and Dellan Andrew.

In the other semi-final, Flying Stars booked a place in the final when they saw off the challenge of Loachard FC whom they beat 3-1.

The final between Matabeleland High City and Flying Stars will be played this coming Sunday at Barbourfields stadium outside grounds. The third-place playoff will be played on Saturday.

Previously, only teams in the Bulawayo Amateur Football Association (Bafa) took part in the competition but this year teams outside Bafa will have a shot at the silverware.

Social soccer teams affiliated to the Zifa Bulawayo Province Area Zones competed in this year’s edition of the competition.

Leagues under the jurisdiction of Bulawayo Area Zones are Bafa, Bulawayo Social Soccer League, Bulawayo Christian League, Ntabazinduna Amateur Football League (Ntafa), Golden Oldies Social League and Wololani Football league.

Zifa area zones chairman, Charles Chunda said: “The tournament has progressed well. We are looking forward to a big day when the final is played on Sunday.

“The new format saw huge interest coming in from other leagues that have not previously been taking part in the tournament.”

This year’s tournament marks the 62nd edition of the competition making it the oldest football tournament in the country.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders and Zimbabwe Saints played in this tournament before joining the then Super League.

Townshend and Butcher Sports Shop has stood firm, sponsoring what has become the league’s premier knockout tournament. – @innocentskizoe