Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD-winning hip hop musician, Takura, of the Mai Mwana fame is set to perform at the Cosmopolitan Night Club this Saturday.

The artiste this year dropped a video for his song titled Zvemoyo which trended online and is set to bring that feel in the city.

The last time Takura performed in Bulawayo at the same venue was in February this year. The musician posted a video confirming he will be at the show and was excited to be performing in his home town, Bulawayo though he is now based in Harare. “I want to let you know guys on the 12th of October I’m going to be in the city of kings Bulawayo, my hometown that’s where I’m from. I will be at Club Cosmo, Cal Vin will also be there,” said Takura.

Apart from hip-hop sensation Cal Vin, he would be backed by DJs Mzoe, Nospa, Keezy, Teflon, Juzzer and Nicky Micks among other local artistes.

Cosmopolitan nightclub resident DJ Mzoe, who is one of the organisers, said preparations were going well and they are just waiting for the day to come. “I can say we are 99.9 percent through with preparations, we are just waiting for the day to come as everything is going smoothly so far. The response we’ve been getting about the show has made us add more local artists to make the event bigger,” said DJ Mzoe.

Entrance fee is pegged at US$5 for the general, US$10 for the VIP, US$15 for the VVIP, US$20 for the platinum and US$3 for students with identification cards. DJ Mzoe said: “We are giving away some tickets to some people who will be at the club every Friday. Anyone can be a winner as long as you come to Cosmopolitan NightClub each Friday before the show on October 12.”

There is also a photo booth at the event for those who would want to capture their moments at the club. – @waynecas