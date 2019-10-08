Two events promoters of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine have been arrested and detained for allegedly inciting violence.

Police arrested Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex of Abtex Productions and Andy Mukasa popularly known as Bajjo of Bajjo Events and Marketing Agency Limited.

They were arrested while vending T-shirts for their recently launched campaign that they said seeks to collect money to bail out people with small cases from prison.

Before arrest, Mr Musinguzi said they were selling the T-shirts for people to dress at the upcoming run on Independence Day as they mobilise to support people with minor offences and small claim civil matters out of prison.

He said that the campaign dubbed ‘Bail me out’ was a result of the experience of his colleague Mukasa when he spent close to a month on remand over accusations of inciting violence. The case awaits trial.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrest saying the duo would be charged with inciting violence.

“We have just arrested them and we are stilling reading their statements,” Mr Onyango said.

Last week, the promoters launched a campaign to raise funds to bail out unspecified persons whom they claimed that they were remanded on ‘small’ civil cases.

The two events promoters have since sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Okoth Ochola and the Attorney General (AG) challenging the Police decision to indefinitely block them from organizing Bobi Wine’s ‘Kyarenga extra concerts’.