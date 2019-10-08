Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND North Volleyball Association chairperson Sifiso Buhlungu says his organisation is working towards the creation of vibrant district leagues as they aim to improve the standards of the sport in the province.

Buhlungu said this at the weekend after the successful hosting of the second edition of the Shalom Summer Volleyball tournament held at Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls.

Shalom men and Hurricanes ladies teams were crowned champions in their respective divisions. Three teams namely Hurricanes, Shalom and Mosi participated in the ladies division. In the men’s five teams took part and they were champions Shalom, Zambezi Valley, Hurricanes, Raiders and Mosi.

Matabeleland North has lacked any meaningful volleyball action over the years but the association is working towards upgrading the sport.

“It was a tournament we organised so that we try and encourage our upcoming clubs to be active. For now we are the only province without a provincial league. Geographically it’s a challenge that’s why we want to start by having district leagues.

“For Hwange district as an association we have done a lot and after this tournament we are now sure Hwange district is ready for the district league.

“We are aiming to grow the sport at the grassroots level. I believe this is what every other sport code wants to encourage.

“I was really impressed by the way the teams played especially Shalom, Mosi and Raiders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Southern Mavericks men and Lakers women basketball teams were crowned champions of the Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) pre-season tournament held at Khanyisile and Eveline High School at the weekend.

The tournament was a prelude to the league which is expected to start this weekend. The competition saw male and female Bulawayo club affiliates taking part, with Falcons and Warriors from Gweru also joining in the action.

In the men’s category Southern Mavericks beat seasoned Lakers 55-23 in the quarter-finals before they proceeded to beat Nust A 39-25 in the semi-finals. They went on to edge perennial rivals Oilers 34-33 in what was a tightly contested final. Oilers on the other hand had booked their place in the final with a 33-29 victory over Legends.

In the women’s category Lakers played Nust in the semi-finals and were 33-19 victors. The other semi-final was between Mavericks women and Angels. Mavericks won the game 33-29 to book a place in the final against seasoned campaigners Lakers. A dominant Lakers performance saw them beat Mavericks 47-24.

BBA’s newly appointed secretary general, Francis Dube said: “The tournament went on well. It was a tight competition with all the teams giving their all.

“Now we await the start of the new league season which starts this coming weekend.” Last month the BBA appointed a new executive that will serve up to 2021.

The new BBA executive is made up of seven members with veteran Ernie Nobel coming in as the president. Dube is the new secretary-general, Geraldine Chibonda (competitions manager), Sinda Mono (technical) and Admire Masirirambi is the treasurer.

Pretty Tinarwo will handle the women and the youths while Bulelo Mangoma is in charge of athletes’ commission. – @innocentskizoe.