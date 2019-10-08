Preparations for this year’s edition of the Masvingo Music and Arts Awards (MMAA) have gathered momentum, with event organisers saying they have a covered a lot of ground in terms of logistics.

The event will be held at the Charles Austin Theatre on October 25, where more than 20 local artistes expected to walk away with prestigious awards.

Event coordinator Phineas Masekesa said yesterday that preparations were on course with sponsors having already committed to bankroll the ceremony.

He said a team made up of entertainment gurus and other arts stakeholders was already working on list of nominees to the awards.

Masekesa said the rebranded awards ceremony, which are being held for the sixth year running , were recently renamed from Masvingo Music Awards to Masvingo Music and Art Awards to cater for all genres.

“We are going to host our annual event which is now rebranded. We used to host Masvingo Music and Arts Awards (MMAA). We have rebranded it from Masvingo Music Awards (MMA).

“A number of activities have been lined up and preparations for the event are underway. We will have comedy and the nominees will also provide entertainment through music,” he said.

Masekesa said Masvingo was awash with talent as evidenced by a number of artistes who have made names for themselves on the national and international forums.

“By Friday, we will be having the names of those nominees making it to the awards ceremony,” he said.

“Masvingo is laden with rare artistic talent which will be showcased on the day and it is refreshing to note that our artistes have raised our flag as a province at both national and international levels.

“MMAA presents all entertainment lovers to witness their own artistes in action”.

Masekesa also said that traditional sponsors including Mudekunye Businesses and Econet Wireless had already contributed towards the hosting of the popular event while a number of companies have pledged to support.

“The venue, Charles Austin, is now ready to host the all-night event. We all urge stakeholders to come smartly dressed, as there will be some token of appreciation for the best dressed fan,” he said.

Last year the top singer award was won by Gary Mapanzure, who walked away with a shield and floating trophy.